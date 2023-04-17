Agencies Transform Business Processes with AI at the Edge

Department of Homeland Security personnel at the southern border routinely find themselves without mobile connectivity, yet they need to communicate with people whose first language isn’t English.

For a long time, officers and agents relied on hand signals to instruct immigrants — speaking myriad languages and passing through ports of entry — on how to proceed through processing. Now, Google Pixel phones offer DHS employees the ability to use Google Assistant as an offline translator. The processing is done locally on the device without a cloud connection for privacy reasons.

The capability is one example of Google’s hardware product strategy of putting more artificial intelligence at the edge — in computers, mobile devices and wearables.

“We want to deliver a certain experience to end users, which our head of product calls ambient computing,” says Jesse Vizcaino, head of enterprise business development, devices and services at Google. “That’s his way of saying intelligence at the edge among a bunch of computing devices that are unobtrusive in your life.”

DISCOVER: How Google can help your team communicate effectively in every location.