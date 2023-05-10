Military Branches Look to Expand 5G Proofs of Concept

The Army Is Still Testing 5G Technologies

The Army’s proof of concept runs from October through June and considers 5G technologies such as antennas available, their size, ease of transport and the electricity required. Other considerations include bandwidth, what back-end infrastructure is needed and its physical footprint.

Proof-of-concept work entails connecting end-user devices to a 5G network and running software, such as that used for mission planning, to see how well it works and how reliable connectivity is.

As it looks to ditch hefty satellite equipment for mobile devices, the success of 5G on phones has caught the Army’s attention. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic made the service branch realize that network connectivity dictates where personnel can be relocated. With 5G infrastructure, they can be anywhere on a base with a laptop, even on different networks. Traffic also can be isolated so physical network security controls remain in place.

What results is a replicable work environment that requires fewer personnel, since they don’t need to be trained in the use of satellite equipment, as well as one that can be rapidly deployed with a 5G antenna array.

So far, the Army likes the ease of use with cellphones and laptops, with 5G SIM cards or antennas seamlessly connecting to a network. The proof of concept is small, but the Army expects to invest more money in it and expand to more duty stations.

Different Branches, Different Reasons for 5G

Other military branches are interested in 5G for different reasons, with the Air Force wanting to improve data sharing around flightlines and hangars. F-35 fighters require extensive network connectivity to service and maintain, which has been occurring over slow Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile, the Navy has issues with connectivity on ships and sees 5G as a backup option. Satellite communications are no longer needed to move large amounts of data, which produces a large radio frequency signature.

5G is not without its own challenges. With everything running across the same spectrum, an adversary can easily jam the frequency, as Russia has done extensively during its invasion of Ukraine. Many agencies have teams dedicated to studying 5G countermeasures that limit RF signatures, so an adversary can’t comb airwaves for signals, overlay a map and see their locations.

Another challenge is the limited number of U.S.-based manufacturers producing 5G infrastructure, but that will change as the technology becomes more robust.

Military branches won’t start looking at 5G interoperability until they make more permanent decisions about deploying the technology, but they’ve released strategic plans with funding priorities, such as increasing device-to-device connectivity and end-user bandwidth. Industry is using those plans as guides for aligning the necessary capabilities and solutions.

