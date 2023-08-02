Follow These 5 Best Practices for Cloud-Based Backup and Recovery

Federal agencies are increasingly moving their mission-critical systems and solutions to the the cloud: More than 65 percent report that some or all of their data is in the cloud, and the percentage is rising every year.

While the cloud can provide cost-effectiveness, scalability and agility, agencies must take steps to ensure their data and applications will be readily available in the event of a disaster.

In the past, planning for disaster recovery focused on rare occurrences: floods, power outages and the like. Today, the need for quick recovery is far more common, given the prevalence of ransomware attacks. Backup as a Service provides reassurance that data is protected in these cases.

Here are some best practices for implementing and integrating Backup as a Service: