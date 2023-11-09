Review: Small Modules Combine to Form a Big Picture with the LG Video Wall

For certain activities — collaborating online with others, watching a presentation or videoconferencing, for example — a bigger display creates a better experience.

This is especially true in the federal government as agencies adopt hybrid working environments, where everyone needs to be an active part of the team regardless of whether they are in the office or at home.

However, the options for installing a truly large screen have been limited and often come with quite a few drawbacks. For example, chaining several smaller monitors together into a big screen can work, but the resulting display will always be broken up by screen bezels, making it look like a giant tic-tac-toe board — and sometimes, information is hidden in those cracks.

Some single monitors now approach 10 feet, but this becomes an all-eggs-in-one-basket situation, where there is not much that can be done to address common display problems such as blown pixels. Finally, projectors can be used, but they normally require dimming room lights to achieve sharp images.