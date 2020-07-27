Set Your Own Rules
The platform adds new security elements to cloud deployments.
Batten Down the Hatches
The Fortalice Solutions CEO finds more companies being coerced to pay hackers, and wants it to stop.
A Solid Connection
Robust, lightweight and fast, this smartphone brings power to your pocket.
Picture This
Visualization is more than just a pretty picture; your audience must understand the context of the information as well.
Hands-Free Driving
From military convoys to helicopter supply drops, military researchers are testing ways to protect servicemembers with technology.
Pick Up the Pieces
DRaaS is a simple way to ensure operations can continue during unexpected events. Here’s what to ask potential partners.
Return Policies
Devices coming back to an onsite office after telework should be closely checked for malware.
We Can Hear You Now
Agencies find additional flexibility with internet-based communications networks.
Immersive VR headsets aid in recruitment and education while saving agencies time and money.
Remote Possibilities
Agility counts as Defense Department leaders roll out collaboration solutions to support teleworkers.
Safe Talk
From Jill Biden’s remote classes in the White House to standard team meetings across agencies, preventing intrusion is crucial.
A New Way to Work
Upgrades to existing tools and the creation of new ones led to a new way to work.
Advance Warning
Improved communication and collaboration among agencies and vendors is one key to protecting the enterprise.
The Human Touch
Bring people into the loop when securing a network in this telework era.