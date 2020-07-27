Departments

Product Review Set Your Own Rules The platform adds new security elements to cloud deployments.

Interview Batten Down the Hatches The Fortalice Solutions CEO finds more companies being coerced to pay hackers, and wants it to stop.

Product Review A Solid Connection Robust, lightweight and fast, this smartphone brings power to your pocket.

Get Smart Picture This Visualization is more than just a pretty picture; your audience must understand the context of the information as well.

IT Futurist Hands-Free Driving From military convoys to helicopter supply drops, military researchers are testing ways to protect servicemembers with technology.

FAQ 5 Pick Up the Pieces DRaaS is a simple way to ensure operations can continue during unexpected events. Here’s what to ask potential partners.

Tech Tips Sign Here Protect electronic documents by following these suggestions.

Security Save Return Policies Devices coming back to an onsite office after telework should be closely checked for malware.

Features

Feature We Can Hear You Now Agencies find additional flexibility with internet-based communications networks.

Feature Immersive VR headsets aid in recruitment and education while saving agencies time and money.

Feature Remote Possibilities Agility counts as Defense Department leaders roll out collaboration solutions to support teleworkers.

Feature Safe Talk From Jill Biden’s remote classes in the White House to standard team meetings across agencies, preventing intrusion is crucial.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor A New Way to Work Upgrades to existing tools and the creation of new ones led to a new way to work.

Contributor Column Advance Warning Improved communication and collaboration among agencies and vendors is one key to protecting the enterprise.