Dear FedTech reader,



We at CDW want to thank you for being a part of the FedTech community and hope you find our content helpful as you’re researching the latest technology trends and best practices in the federal government industry.

As we continue to evolve our offerings and better serve our readers, we want to get your feedback on what aspects of our content you like and what we can do better.

Please take a few minutes to answer the survey below. Your feedback is incredibly valuable to us.

Thank you.



Ryan Petersen

Editor-in-Chief

FedTech Magazine