30 Federal IT Influencers Worth a Follow in 2024

The first thing you’ll notice about the 2024 iteration of FedTech magazine’s influencer list is the emergence of chief artificial intelligence officers, who are spearheading chatbot, generative AI and large language model efforts within the federal government.

Some agencies, such as the Department of Health and Human Services, were quick to follow industry in appointing a CAIO to boost data interoperability, streamline processes, improve citizens’ access to government benefits and services, and assess the impacts of their initiatives.

Others did so in response to the Office of Management and Budget’s memo requiring agencies to fill the role by the end of May.

Whatever the case, it’s clear CAIOs will shape agencies’ AI journeys moving forward and join the ranks of the other influential IT professionals — CIOs, CTOs, chief data officers and CISOs — who populate this list. Give them a follow if you’re looking for updates on federal IT and cybersecurity projects, guidance and job opportunities.

