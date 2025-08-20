TechNet Augusta: Army’s GHOSTCREW Sets Sail With Other AI Pilots

Army Cyber Command is scaling several artificial intelligence pilots to make cybersecurity insights more actionable this year, according to its commander.

Speaking at TechNet Augusta 2025 on Tuesday, Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett said the data ARCYBER collects off the Army network will serve as “ammunition” for about a dozen AI projects.

These projects involve AI assistants, agentic AI and human-machine teaming, and they vary in maturity across the enterprise. ARCYBER has shifted its focus to faster analysis, as its security capabilities have advanced.

“Now we have the ability to see adversary reconnaissance before the attack,” Barrett said. “That drives an entirely different set of decisions for me.”

