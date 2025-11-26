How Federal Courts Use Meeting Collaboration Software

Initially, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit heard cases over the phone after courthouses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When an attorney’s argument or a question from a member of the judges’ panel was about to exceed the strict 15-minute time limit, staff members would ring a small silver bell to let them know — which was not an ideal system, says Clerk of Court Chris Wolpert.

“It was stressful,” Wolpert says. “Having three judges trying to engage with a lawyer at the same time on the phone without a visual cue is awkward. You couldn’t necessarily hear the bell, if you or a judge was talking at the time.”

After a month, the Court of Appeals decided to instead rely on Zoom videoconferencing capabilities to hear oral arguments. Today, court employees, who now telework more often, also connect internally through Microsoft Teams.

“Prior to the pandemic, there wasn’t really a need or an inclination to meet with someone on a screen as opposed to getting together in a conference room, or gathering folks from all over the country in person,” Wolpert says. “The pandemic caused us to start and keep using Teams, for anything from management meetings to meetings of court executives and judges within the circuit.”

