Sep 05 2025
Software

How Red Hat OpenShift Helps DOD at the Tactical Edge

The cloud-native platform’s scale and speed support app deployment on edge hardware even in disconnected environments.
Adam Stone
by

Adam Stone writes on technology trends from Annapolis, Md., with a focus on government IT, military and first-responder technologies.

The Department of Defense is teaming up with Red Hat to ensure warfighters have reliable access to digital applications at the tactical edge.

Denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited environments present unique challenges as warfighters attempt to execute their national security mission sets.

Critical network resources may be unreliable, unpredictable or simply unavailable in DDIL situations.

“Whether it’s boots on the ground, ships at sea or jets in the air, connectivity and bandwidth are more important than ever,” says Adam Ullrich, Red Hat senior solutions specialist for public sector at CDW Government.

Army Spc. Isaiah Mount/U.S. Army

