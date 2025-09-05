How Red Hat OpenShift Helps DOD at the Tactical Edge

The Department of Defense is teaming up with Red Hat to ensure warfighters have reliable access to digital applications at the tactical edge.

Denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited environments present unique challenges as warfighters attempt to execute their national security mission sets.

Critical network resources may be unreliable, unpredictable or simply unavailable in DDIL situations.

“Whether it’s boots on the ground, ships at sea or jets in the air, connectivity and bandwidth are more important than ever,” says Adam Ullrich, Red Hat senior solutions specialist for public sector at CDW Government.

DISCOVER: Red Hat solutions can help your agency manage complex IT environments.