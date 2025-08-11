Empowering Agencies Through Intelligent Automation

In today’s digital age, agencies at all levels face the pressing challenge of addressing IT modernization needs within their operations.

Aging legacy systems, security concerns and pressure to increase efficiencies are driving reforms to existing operational frameworks.

Modernization is essential to reducing the risk of data breaches, enhancing operational efficiency and improving staff workflows across agencies.

Agencies are adopting radio-frequency identification and barcode technologies to streamline inventory and asset management and improve supply chain logistics. These technologies assist in managing everything from tracing parts in complex and contested supply chains to cargo deliveries in large-scale military operations. Additionally, industrial printing solutions are being implemented to enhance the efficiency of labeling processes in both warehouses and deployed military operations.

