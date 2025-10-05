5G Is Reshaping Federal Operations for a New Era of Secure, Connected Government

Smarter Installations and Greater Operational Efficiency

The Department of Defense is one of several agencies using 5G networks to bring added intelligence to installations and improve operational efficiency.

In 2020, DOD announced a major modernization effort to roll out private 5G networks at five U.S. military bases. The networks at these five bases are powering smart warehouses and connected logistics, immersive augmented reality applications, and autonomous systems testing for latency-sensitive applications.

By linking real-time data from sensors, equipment and systems across installations, agencies gain a comprehensive view of operational readiness and logistics. This enhances everything from inventory management to predictive maintenance and mission planning, while supporting a faster, more responsive decision-making loop.

DISCOVER: The Navy’s CIO is focused on modern service delivery.

Security and Performance for Proactive Risk Management

High-stakes environments demand strong cybersecurity. 5G brings new tools that align with federal mandates, including the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-53 and Executive Order 14028, helping agencies strengthen defenses and manage risk proactively.

One key advancement is network slicing, which allows a single physical network to be segmented into multiple virtual networks, each with its own performance parameters and security controls. An agency could allocate one secure slice for drone surveillance and another for real-time field communications, ensuring that critical data streams are protected from interference and cyberthreats.

5G also brings innovations such as biometric authentication and edge-based encryption, which help protect sensitive data and systems even at the furthest edge of the network. Biometric authentication, via fingerprint or face recognition, is being integrated into field devices to ensure only authorized personnel can access secure systems.

Edge-based encryption adds another layer of defense by encrypting data at the point of collection, before it ever traverses the network, reducing exposure and ensuring sensitive information remains secure in the event of connectivity loss or interception.

UP NEXT: Is end-to-end encryption a defense against Salt Typhoon?