3 Technology Trends That Improve Hybrid Work for Federal Agencies

Whether an organization is hybrid or fully remote, having a digital-first culture and strategy for collaboration is a wise move for ensuring employees are able to do their work in any setting, at any time. This means prioritizing tools and technology that enable an agency to create a digital experience that is scalable, secure, reliable and cost-effective.

1. Software as a Service

Because SaaS applications are cloud-based, employees need just an internet connection to access software and relevant data from anywhere. This is important for a hybrid workforce with staff members who work from different locations.

Another benefit of SaaS is scalability. Admins can easily scale usage plans up or down and pay for what is used instead of overbuying licenses. This is a great option for agencies with a hybrid work model, where the number of remote and in-office employees may fluctuate.

