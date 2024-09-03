3 Technology Trends That Improve Hybrid Work for Federal Agencies

2. Edge Computing
As organizations acquire and generate an ever-growing amount of data while also expanding the number of connected devices, bandwidth and latency quickly become an issue.
Edge computing can help optimize day-to-day operations by processing and analyzing large volumes of data at (or as close as possible to) the data source, instead of sending it to a centralized cloud or a faraway data center.
Edge computing can be beneficial to a hybrid work model because it ensures real-time applications such as videoconferencing and collaborative tools run smoothly for both in-office and remote workers, especially those with limited internet bandwidth.
DISCOVER: AI is helping the military overcome challenges at the tactical edge.
3. Artificial Intelligence
Hybrid work has also felt the influence of AI. In fact, most collaboration tools have incorporated this emerging technology to enhance the employee experience. For example, when built into web conferencing tools, AI can improve video quality, provide meeting summaries and translations, summarize key talking points and action items, and enhance audio. Many AI-driven meeting enhancement features are also being built into smart office devices, such as video cameras and speakers, to deliver a crystal-clear hybrid meeting experience.
AI assistants are also being used throughout office applications to provide employees with recommendations that optimize work and provide better insights.