Sep 09 2024
Cloud

3 Technology Trends That Improve Hybrid Work for Federal Agencies

Agencies can adopt solutions that support a great digital experience for employees, wherever they go.
Anthony Viola
by

Anthony Viola is a digital experience manager for CDW.

Whether an organization is hybrid or fully remote, having a digital-first culture and strategy for collaboration is a wise move for ensuring employees are able to do their work in any setting, at any time. This means prioritizing tools and technology that enable an agency to create a digital experience that is scalable, secure, reliable and cost-effective.

1. Software as a Service

Because SaaS applications are cloud-based, employees need just an internet connection to access software and relevant data from anywhere. This is important for a hybrid workforce with staff members who work from different locations.

Another benefit of SaaS is scalability. Admins can easily scale usage plans up or down and pay for what is used instead of overbuying licenses. This is a great option for agencies with a hybrid work model, where the number of remote and in-office employees may fluctuate.

2. Edge Computing

As organizations acquire and generate an ever-growing amount of data while also expanding the number of connected devices, bandwidth and latency quickly become an issue.

Edge computing can help optimize day-to-day operations by processing and analyzing large volumes of data at (or as close as possible to) the data source, instead of sending it to a centralized cloud or a faraway data center.

Edge computing can be beneficial to a hybrid work model because it ensures real-time applications such as videoconferencing and collaborative tools run smoothly for both in-office and remote workers, especially those with limited internet bandwidth.

DISCOVER: AI is helping the military overcome challenges at the tactical edge.

3. Artificial Intelligence

Hybrid work has also felt the influence of AI. In fact, most collaboration tools have incorporated this emerging technology to enhance the employee experience. For example, when built into web conferencing tools, AI can improve video quality, provide meeting summaries and translations, summarize key talking points and action items, and enhance audio. Many AI-driven meeting enhancement features are also being built into smart office devices, such as video cameras and speakers, to deliver a crystal-clear hybrid meeting experience.

AI assistants are also being used throughout office applications to provide employees with recommendations that optimize work and provide better insights.

SDI Productions/Getty Images

