Agencies Can Improve Security While Also Enhancing DX

Standardizing Experiences for Workspace Modernization

Of course, cloud adoption often optimizes the experience of government employees. Employees using the same agile, scalable solutions across a large enterprise can collaborate seamlessly while enjoying the benefits of a smooth interface. Standardizing solutions for workspace modernization may shrink the number of applications in use, further reducing the agency’s attack surface.

“Streamlining can help reduce costs and enhance security by limiting the number of products that must be patched, maintained and monitored,” states the CDW white paper.

With simplified security management, government IT admins must enforce fewer security protocols, applying standard security policies consistently across specific cloud solutions. Standardized configurations and policies also increase visibility into the government IT environment, improving asset management.

Improved collaboration also boosts security awareness, as smooth communications throughout a unified enterprise ensures all employees are on the same page and not operating in communications silos where they may not receive all of the information they need to operate safely.

