Agencies May Find the Keys to IT Modernization in the Cloud

Federal IT modernization is often a many-headed creature. Expert technologists must determine the requirements for an IT refresh. Administrators use their years of experience to plan within budget cycles. Leadership approval must be sought, and officials must be apprised of progress.

At its most basic level, however, federal IT modernization initiatives focus on two elements: applications and infrastructure. Applications perform specific tasks, and infrastructure provides the foundation for managing those resources.

A recent white paper from CDW Government, “How a Modernized IT Environment Supports Digital Government,” notes that legacy systems can hobble digital transformation, which poses obstacles to modernizing the citizen experience for government systems. The white paper’s authors advise “targeted investments in new systems and applications” along with an assessment of IT infrastructure. They also encourage modernization over maintenance as an avenue for embracing innovation, noting that agencies first must enact infrastructure modernization to empower application modernization.

Often, infrastructure and application modernization require the right mix of cloud migration. Cloud can be a great equalizer in meeting demands while also addressing the foundational elements of modernization.

