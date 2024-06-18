How CDW’s Strategic Application Modernization Assessment Is Helping Agencies

Why Assessments Accelerate App Modernization

A typical manual assessment of an organization’s codebase can take roughly 12 to 18 months to do manually. However, with SAMA, IT leaders can get an automated assessment completed in just two to three weeks, depending on the portfolio size, Peters says.

SAMA scans apps’ metadata and source code only and does not scan databases or users on agency networks. The assessment gathers data, determines whether apps can run in the cloud and detects anomalies in code. It also evaluates the security level of each app.

Following the assessment, SAMA produces two automated reports. One has assessments of every app’s suitability for modernization. The other is an executive summary that has a heat map of the complexity of the portfolio, assessments on the personnel needed to support the apps, and other high-level findings.

This essentially gives IT leaders the “keys to the kingdom” so they can query all the data the assessment produced and get guidance on how to prioritize which apps to modernize, based on the agency’s mission, Peters says.

After the assessment, organizations typically decide to modernize about 8 to 10 percent of their app portfolio, Peters says. Typically, CDW recommends IT teams prioritize either apps with major infrastructure or security issues or apps that are relatively easy to modernize.

The Perks of Assessing App Readiness

There are many benefits to using the SAMA approach to app modernization. For one, it helps IT leaders “get the information needed to make the decision faster than they could before,” Peters says.

The assessment can also provide a benchmark for IT leaders as they achieve more of their digital transformation goals. “Our clients continue using SAMA to monitor changes in their application portfolio as they modernize,” Peters says.

Ultimately, SAMA saves agencies significant costs, Peters says: “Instead of spending millions and millions of dollars on manual analysis, they can use that money for actual modernization. That’s the massive benefit they get from this process.”