Where the Magic Happens
The security leader sees great opportunities for government in recent cloud security developments.
Direct Connect
This platform enforces zero trust security through the principle of least privilege.
Unified Capabilities
This cloud-native application protection platform combines multiple security features in one place.
Innovate With AI
An April memo encourages agencies to remove barriers to innovation and empower tech leaders.
A Double-Edged Sword
Bad guys are becoming more successful with artificial intelligence, and agencies need both old and new methods for defense.
Controlling Costs in the Cloud
Cloud platforms provide financial flexibility, but also uncertainty. Cloud FinOps helps organizations take control.
Cutting-Edge Protection
The evolving security technology offers benefits over traditional network protection.
The Reality of the Experience
Handheld gaming devices can go where other solutions can’t in military scenarios.
Get Off on the Right Foot
As federal officials embrace artificial intelligence to improve IT systems, a well-considered strategy can ensure a seamless transition.
Think Ahead
Here are five questions government officials should ask when developing a cyber resilience strategy.
Ready, Set, Go
The department also plans to release an artificial intelligence policy directive and a risk management manual by early 2026.
The Prognosis Is Good
Service members receive better care because the Military Health System’s MHS GENESIS has eliminated paper medical records, the Pentagon says.
Automation for Endpoints
Automation capabilities add behavioral analysis to security tools, including monitoring and response.
Preparing for Trouble
SASE solutions consolidate and optimize government IT applications while saving money, experts say.
Be on Full Alert
IT staff facing an overwhelming number of notifications may suffer from stress and alert fatigue.
Home and Dry
Government IT admins can advance cybersecurity while optimizing the digital experience for employees.
The Weakest Link
Data backups alone aren’t enough to protect agencies and the critical infrastructure industries they serve.
