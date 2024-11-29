Security

Multifactor Military
MFA adds a layer of protection to login processes for U.S. armed forces.
Departments

Interview

Where the Magic Happens

The security leader sees great opportunities for government in recent cloud security developments.

Product Review

Direct Connect

This platform enforces zero trust security through the principle of least privilege.

Product Review

Unified Capabilities

This cloud-native application protection platform combines multiple security features in one place.

Brief Byte

Innovate With AI

An April memo encourages agencies to remove barriers to innovation and empower tech leaders.

Security Save

A Double-Edged Sword

Bad guys are becoming more successful with artificial intelligence, and agencies need both old and new methods for defense.

Get Smart

Controlling Costs in the Cloud

Cloud platforms provide financial flexibility, but also uncertainty. Cloud FinOps helps organizations take control.

Fact vs. Fallacy

Cutting-Edge Protection

The evolving security technology offers benefits over traditional network protection.

IT Futurist

The Reality of the Experience

Handheld gaming devices can go where other solutions can’t in military scenarios.

Tech Tips

Get Off on the Right Foot

As federal officials embrace artificial intelligence to improve IT systems, a well-considered strategy can ensure a seamless transition.

FAQ 5

Think Ahead

Here are five questions government officials should ask when developing a cyber resilience strategy.

Interview

Ready, Set, Go

The department also plans to release an artificial intelligence policy directive and a risk management manual by early 2026.

Features

Feature

The Prognosis Is Good

Service members receive better care because the Military Health System’s MHS GENESIS has eliminated paper medical records, the Pentagon says.

Feature

Automation for Endpoints

Automation capabilities add behavioral analysis to security tools, including monitoring and response.

Feature

Preparing for Trouble

SASE solutions consolidate and optimize government IT applications while saving money, experts say.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor

Be on Full Alert

IT staff facing an overwhelming number of notifications may suffer from stress and alert fatigue.

Contributor Column

Home and Dry

Government IT admins can advance cybersecurity while optimizing the digital experience for employees.

Contributor Column

The Weakest Link

Data backups alone aren’t enough to protect agencies and the critical infrastructure industries they serve.