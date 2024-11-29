Departments

Interview Where the Magic Happens The security leader sees great opportunities for government in recent cloud security developments.

Product Review Direct Connect This platform enforces zero trust security through the principle of least privilege.

Product Review Unified Capabilities This cloud-native application protection platform combines multiple security features in one place.

Brief Byte Innovate With AI An April memo encourages agencies to remove barriers to innovation and empower tech leaders.

Security Save A Double-Edged Sword Bad guys are becoming more successful with artificial intelligence, and agencies need both old and new methods for defense.

Get Smart Controlling Costs in the Cloud Cloud platforms provide financial flexibility, but also uncertainty. Cloud FinOps helps organizations take control.

Fact vs. Fallacy Cutting-Edge Protection The evolving security technology offers benefits over traditional network protection.

IT Futurist The Reality of the Experience Handheld gaming devices can go where other solutions can’t in military scenarios.

Tech Tips Get Off on the Right Foot As federal officials embrace artificial intelligence to improve IT systems, a well-considered strategy can ensure a seamless transition.

FAQ 5 Think Ahead Here are five questions government officials should ask when developing a cyber resilience strategy.

Interview Ready, Set, Go The department also plans to release an artificial intelligence policy directive and a risk management manual by early 2026.

Features

Feature The Prognosis Is Good Service members receive better care because the Military Health System’s MHS GENESIS has eliminated paper medical records, the Pentagon says.

Feature Automation for Endpoints Automation capabilities add behavioral analysis to security tools, including monitoring and response.

Feature Preparing for Trouble SASE solutions consolidate and optimize government IT applications while saving money, experts say.

Opinion

Letter From the Editor Be on Full Alert IT staff facing an overwhelming number of notifications may suffer from stress and alert fatigue.

Contributor Column Home and Dry Government IT admins can advance cybersecurity while optimizing the digital experience for employees.