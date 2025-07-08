How the Asus ROG Ally Handheld Gaming PC Resolved a Navy Training Challenge

Scale and Perspective of the VR Experience

The VR and handheld gaming PC training simulation provides sailors with step-by-step instruction as to what to do. The sailors follow a VR video, and the next video is queued up if they get a step right. If they make a mistake, the simulation provides immediate personalized feedback, and they repeat the last step until they get it correct.

In the legacy MRTS touch screen training, the simulation occasionally broke into a split screen so that users could see two things at once, but the VR simulator simply follows the reality of the experience.

“Some people had never been in a submarine machinery room themselves and only had seen it on a touch screen and didn’t quite see the perspective and distance to things,” Gronstedt says. “That’s a kind of scale and perspective and realism that you never get on the touch screen.”

On a six-month tour, sailors might conduct the applicable diesel engine maintenance 10 times or so, with weeks potentially passing between visits. But they could stay in practice with the handheld simulator, which they can easily store in their bunk or use on the mess deck.

“This vision is to have it on submarines and be able to do it over and over,” Gronstedt says.

Click the banner below for the latest federal IT and cybersecurity insights.