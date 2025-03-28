Inherited Controls Simplify Cyber Compliance

The Zero-Trust Policy Gateway Gains Traction

Sandia Labs’ zero-trust policy gateway gained the attention of the National Security Agency (NSA), which provides cyber direction and funding across the federal research enterprise.

“They’re the NFL,” Stephens said. “And all the sites are all of the teams.”

The NSA is disruption- and results-oriented and schedule-driven, providing sites with guidance in the form of zero-trust roadmaps, architectures and lessons learned. Only by knowing where sites are headed on their zero-trust journeys can the NSA effectively invest in their projects, Stephens said.

Allowing UX to Guide Your Zero-Trust Journey

Sandia Labs is currently working to consolidate unclassified networks and storage technologies and implement access controls.

“You’re only seeing what you’re allowed to have access to,” said Jason Crenshaw, director of information security at Sandia Labs.

The goal is for identity and access management to feel seamless.

“When we’re looking at technical roadmaps or innovation pipelines or just movement in general, we try to look at four major areas,” Stephens said. “And user experience is always first.”

Marketing and business analysis sets the stage for user experience, while the second focus area, service value, is concerned with costs and technology business management.

The third priority is business continuity, ensuring that everything is up and running at the proper funding level, and the fourth is security.

“We integrate security throughout the pipeline, from the discovery phase to the implementation phase to the release phase,” Stephens said.

