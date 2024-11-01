DoDIIS 2024: Operationalizing Cyber Defense Is as Important as Zero Trust

Operationalizing cyber defense in active, online systems should be done in tandem with implementing a zero-trust architecture for holistic security, according to cybersecurity experts at the 2024 DoDIIS Worldwide Conference in Omaha, Neb.

The CIA has made it a priority to collect and evaluate telemetry from systems so analysts can respond quickly to anomalous behavior, said Deputy CIO for IT Enterprise Ryon Klotz.

Cybersecurity has long been a compliance activity for agencies out of necessity, but operationalizing it with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence to model what constitutes normal and abnormal behavior enables faster decision-making and incident response.

“We cannot people our way out of this,” said Roger Greenwell, CIO for the Defense Information Systems Agency. “The volume of data that we are all faced with, we can’t just get people to look at it.”

