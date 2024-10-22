Debunking the 3 Biggest Misconceptions of Identity and Access Management

Myth No. 2: IAM Prevents Insider Threats Entirely

Think of IAM as human proofing an organization’s endpoint security, much like a parent would childproof a home. It makes it harder for mistakes to happen, but it doesn’t eliminate the risk altogether. If vulnerabilities do emerge, however, the consequences are likely to be less severe because IAM has prevented a full-scale security breach.

According to Proofpoint, “Identity-centric attacks are a practical calculation by bad actors: Why would they invest their time and resources to build exploits to help them get in through a virtual back door when they can just walk through the front door?”

This is why stolen credentials and phishing are two of the top three ways that cybercriminals infiltrate organizations. In fact, 74 percent of all security breaches are caused by “human actions,” meaning that someone fell for a scam or social engineering tactic.

This is also why IAM succeeds. By helping authenticate users’ true identities, IAM mitigates the risk of security breaches due to human error.

Federal IT leaders looking to achieve cyber resilience should prioritize IAM practices and train employees to spot the signs of a phishing or quishing (QR phishing) scam before it escalates.

“Consider this example,” the CDW article offers. “An employee was out to dinner with his family and knew he was not attempting to access corporate assets, yet he still validated an access attempt through MFA on his smartphone. Only training that increases individual awareness and accountability could have stopped this successful ransomware attack.”

Myth No. 3: IAM Covers All of an Agency’s Zero-Trust Security Bases

IAM is a core tenet of the zero-trust philosophy. It’s an essential step for organizations on a journey toward achieving zero-trust maturity. But using IAM does not mean that an agency has achieved zero trust.

Zero trust is more complicated. It requires that agencies leverage multiple solutions for optimal security at every endpoint within an IT system. These include MFA, SSO, privileged access management, role-based access modeling, automatic account elevation, identity governance, continuous authentication, and user and entity behavior analytics.

“The current IAM marketplace includes multiple vendors and solutions that meet nearly every budget and delivery preference — cloud, hybrid or on-prem,” notes the CDW article. “Don’t let IAM myths keep your organization from advancing your journey toward zero trust with identity security.”