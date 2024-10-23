DCaaS Gives Agencies Data Flexibility with the Help of Identity and Access Management

In the seller-owned model, providers build and manage the entire data center for the customer, giving agencies remote access to their data — whether it’s on- or off-premises. In the government-owned model, the agency owns the equipment while the provider manages everything from updates to patching and licensing.
“The hybrid approach is common,” Smith says. “Agencies often have on-premises systems that they’re trying to migrate to the cloud, and DCaaS can facilitate that migration.”
DCaaS also gives agencies access to specialized support without having to maintain an in-house team for tasks such as data center management, disaster recovery and network architecture design.
DCaaS Makes CMMI and Zero-Trust Compliance Easy
One of the key advantages of adopting DCaaS is the ability to comply with stringent data storage and handling regulations. Many agencies face challenges meeting the requirements for storing sensitive data, especially under frameworks such as the Capability Maturity Model Integration, Smith says.