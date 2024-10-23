Close

Oct 23 2024
Data Center

DCaaS Gives Agencies Data Flexibility with the Help of Identity and Access Management

Tying users to the data they need to access is critical.
Nathan Eddy
by

Nathan Eddy works as an independent filmmaker and journalist based in Berlin, specializing in architecture, business technology and healthcare IT. He is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism. 

Data Center as a Service is gaining traction with agencies seeking the flexibility to gradually adopt cloud services while maintaining control over critical data and infrastructure.

The DCaaS market is projected to hit nearly $290 billion by 2031, marking an 18.3% increase over 2024 numbers, according to Coherent Market Insights.

Agencies already use DCaaS to enhance their data center capabilities and ensure compliance with increasingly stringent regulations around sensitive data handling. There are two primary DCaaS models for agencies to choose from: seller-owned or government-owned, says Rob Smith, senior industry adviser at CDW Government.

In the seller-owned model, providers build and manage the entire data center for the customer, giving agencies remote access to their data — whether it’s on- or off-premises. In the government-owned model, the agency owns the equipment while the provider manages everything from updates to patching and licensing.

“The hybrid approach is common,” Smith says. “Agencies often have on-premises systems that they’re trying to migrate to the cloud, and DCaaS can facilitate that migration.”

DCaaS also gives agencies access to specialized support without having to maintain an in-house team for tasks such as data center management, disaster recovery and network architecture design.

DCaaS Makes CMMI and Zero-Trust Compliance Easy

One of the key advantages of adopting DCaaS is the ability to comply with stringent data storage and handling regulations. Many agencies face challenges meeting the requirements for storing sensitive data, especially under frameworks such as the Capability Maturity Model Integration, Smith says.

“Handling unclassified but sensitive information requires a high level of protection, which includes encryption and disaster recovery planning,” he says.

CMMI certification involves multiple levels and requires extensive training, which can be time-consuming for agencies.

“DCaaS providers can manage this process, ensuring that agencies meet all compliance requirements without having to train internal staff,” Smith says.

Service providers also handle disaster recovery, backups and access control, ensuring sensitive data always remains protected.

DCaaS Offers Scalability, Just Make Sure to Implement IAM

DCaaS scales quickly, which is crucial for agencies anticipating growth. Scalability is designed with the data center solution from the start, allowing for rapid expansion without sacrificing performance.

“Storage is cheap, and scaling is built into the architecture,” Smith says. “We design systems to accommodate growth, offering agencies the flexibility to expand as their data needs increase.”

This scalability ensures that agencies don’t have to invest in infrastructure upfront, making it a cost-effective solution for long-term IT needs.

Transitioning to a DCaaS model can be a complex process, and a strong identity and access management system is essential for success.

“Identity and access management is key,” Smith says. “Tying individuals to the data they need to access is crucial, and understanding your data growth and mission is a critical first step.”

gorodenkoff/Getty Images

