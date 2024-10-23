DCaaS Gives Agencies Data Flexibility with the Help of Identity and Access Management

Data Center as a Service is gaining traction with agencies seeking the flexibility to gradually adopt cloud services while maintaining control over critical data and infrastructure.

The DCaaS market is projected to hit nearly $290 billion by 2031, marking an 18.3% increase over 2024 numbers, according to Coherent Market Insights.

Agencies already use DCaaS to enhance their data center capabilities and ensure compliance with increasingly stringent regulations around sensitive data handling. There are two primary DCaaS models for agencies to choose from: seller-owned or government-owned, says Rob Smith, senior industry adviser at CDW Government.

