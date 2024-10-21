FICAM: A Foundation for Zero Trust and IT Compliance

How Agencies Can Implement FICAM Improvements

In its 15 years of existence, there has been widespread adoption of FICAM across federal agencies. But to maintain effective risk management, FICAM strategies need continuous review and updating. Multifactor authentication has proved effective in preventing user accounts from being compromised. To encourage wider adoption of this layered approach to security, CISA has been advocating for agencies to implement FIDO2.

FIDO2 is an open standard that supports WebAuthn, a set of technologies that enable passwordless authentication between servers, browsers and authenticators. It requires users to provide a security key, which can be a piece of hardware or a biometric authenticator such as a fingerprint or a face scan. But FIDO2 does present some challenges.

“Multifactor is great. But some agencies will want many authentications, which can slow down access. How much will users tolerate?” Halvorsen says. “Also, we need to better figure out and have agreement on the best attributes. I like biometrics, they are easy to carry around. But there are also ways to get around them. Agencies will need to agree on the key biometrics.”

Another new technology being adopted by agencies is security assertion markup language (SAML), an open standard used for authentication that allows users to access multiple web applications using one set of login credentials.

“A shared infrastructure now exists across all of these government platforms,” Frazier says. “They’re all speaking the same language. SAML is a great fit for this environment. Risk tolerance varies between agencies, but the tech framework is all the same. This technology can be brought to bear to safely access services.”

Identity, credential and access technologies continue to evolve, so FICAM teams need to be vigilant in maintaining continuous governance and monitoring.

“One of the most overlooked aspects of FICAM is the importance of continuous governance and monitoring,” Bagdasarian says. “Management teams often focus on the initial implementation of systems but may neglect the need for ongoing oversight to maintain security and compliance. Regular audits, risk assessments, and updates to align with the evolving threat landscape and policies are crucial for sustaining the effectiveness of FICAM. Without active governance, agencies risk having control gaps and vulnerabilities, noncompliance, and inefficiencies in their identity management practices.”

Tools and Technologies for Successful FICAM Deployment

A successful FICAM deployment, not surprisingly, requires the implementation of several core technologies. Identity management systems are needed to handle user identities. A public key infrastructure is required for issuing secure digital credentials, as well as access control systems to manage and enforce permissions. Single sign-on and other federation services facilitate secure and seamless access across systems and agencies. Multifactor authentication should also be deployed to strengthen overall security.

“Agencies will also want to deploy audit and monitoring tools to ensure continuous oversight to detect unauthorized access and maintain compliance with federal standards,” suggests Bagdasarian.

FICAM Faces Threats from Artificial Intelligence

While agencies continue to evolve their security measures, attackers are not sitting idle. They continue to improve their strategies and tools as well. The use of artificial intelligence to improve the effectiveness of phishing and spoofing operations is a growing concern.

“AI offers a route to attack identity, so we need new, better architecture today,” Halvorsen says. “I think we will start to see lifestyle multifactor credentials that really say ‘me.’ We’ll also need multifactor baselines, not just a birthdate or Social Security number. We’ll need a collection of those factors that are randomized in application. We need to ensure it is much harder for the AI-based threats to crack. This is a threat we can’t wait to address.”