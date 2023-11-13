Home MENU
Federal AI Funding Flows in Earnest

The Technology Modernization Fund awarded $18.2 million to the State Department for developing generative AI communications and training so diplomats can focus their time on analysis and strategic engagement.

Simplify AI
MIXED REALITY

Emerging Cyberattacks Target MR Headsets

The attacks may flood headsets with information designed to induce motion sickness or disorientation or clutter displays to compromise military operations.

Fortify Tools

IT professionals in control room

Improving the State of Federal AI
Army intern tries on a virtual reality headset

Securing Mixed Reality from Emerging Cyberthreats
A translation tool

10x’s Digital Experience Projects Are More Public-Facing Than Ever
family in a living room

CISA Asks Citizens to ‘Secure Our World’ in the Agency’s First Public Service Announcement
People in a conference room having a meeting.

Agencies Should Take Advantage of Their .Gov Eligibility
United States Supreme Court Building

CDW Boosts Federal Digital Velocity Offerings with Enquizit Acquisition
Security Image

Zero Trust Is a Natural Fit for Hybrid Work Security
Person in server room

Why Agencies Should Pay for Servers Like They Do for Cloud
Virtual reality meeting

Are Federal Agencies Ready to Implement Emerging Technologies?
FTQ2_Dashboard_PMA_webby-Final.jpg

OMB Names Officials to Carry Out President’s Management Agenda
networking technology

CDW Acquires Sirius, Expands IT Solutions Capabilities for Federal Agencies

cloud

DOD Pivots to New Cloud Approach After Cancelling JEDI
Security

Biden’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity Highlights Zero Trust, Software Security

Security

White House Names National Cyber Director, CISA Chief
IT governance

Biden’s Pick for Federal CIO, Clare Martorana, Has a Lot on Her Plate
FedTech security

Feds Assess Fallout from Compromise of Microsoft Exchange Servers

Federal CIO Suzette Kent

Federal CIO Suzette Kent Is Stepping Down
SBA CIO Maria Roat

SBA CIO Maria Roat Becomes Deputy Federal CIO

FedTech telework

OPM and OMB Give Feds Guidance on Returning to Offices
Margie Graves federal deputy CIO

Deputy Federal CIO Margie Graves to Retire
FITARA scorecard 9.0

GSA, Education and USAID Nab Top FITARA Scorecard Marks
Cloud Computing

DOD Awards Microsoft Its JEDI Cloud Contract

DEOS cloud

Pentagon Awards $7.6 Billion DEOS Cloud Contract

