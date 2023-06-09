Jun 09 2023

CDW Boosts Federal Digital Velocity Offerings with Enquizit Acquisition

The growing consultant specializes in providing Amazon Web Services cloud solutions.
CDW expanded the digital velocity services it can offer federal agencies with its acquisition on Tuesday of Enquizit, an Amazon Web Services cloud solutions provider.

The acquisition adds extensive experience designing, developing and managing mission-critical applications as well as SkyMap, an artificial intelligence–powered cloud migration accelerator, to CDW’s offerings.

CDW, a multibrand IT provider to the public and private sectors, features a DVS team that works with agencies to quickly automate their digital infrastructure, implement DevSecOps and migrate it to the cloud. Enquizit, as a growing AWS consultant, will help scale that delivery.

“The Enquizit acquisition provides additional capabilities to the CDW Public Sector Cloud Services Practice and enables us to accelerate our Public Sector customers’ cloud strategies,” said Andy Eccles, senior vice president of integrated technology solutions at CDW, in a statement. “Enquizit complements our existing commercial-focused Digital Velocity practice via professional services, including Application Modernization, Cloud Transformation, and Cybersecurity.”

SkyMap uses AWS AI and machine learning to determine an agency’s optimal path for securely migrating data to the cloud quickly and affordably.

Enquizit assisted the General Services Administration with obtaining the AWS tools it needed to improve the security and user experience of Login.gov as it launched the shared authentication platform, now serving multiple agencies, in 2017. The company also helped the Small Business Administration streamline its certification process for small businesses in the AWS cloud beginning in 2016.

Both GSA’s 8(a) STARS III and IT Schedule 70 contracts were awarded to Enquizit.

“Enquizit has grown rapidly in the last few years due to a series of government contract wins,” said TC Ratnapuri, founder and chairman of the company, in a statement. “We were faced with the challenge of building an internal mechanism to scale delivery and maintain our culture of excellence, or to team with another organization who already has this mechanism in place.”

The decision to join CDW was made after a thorough analysis, Ratnapuri added.

