CDW Boosts Federal Digital Velocity Offerings with Enquizit Acquisition

“The Enquizit acquisition provides additional capabilities to the CDW Public Sector Cloud Services Practice and enables us to accelerate our Public Sector customers’ cloud strategies,” said Andy Eccles, senior vice president of integrated technology solutions at CDW, in a statement. “Enquizit complements our existing commercial-focused Digital Velocity practice via professional services, including Application Modernization, Cloud Transformation, and Cybersecurity.”

SkyMap uses AWS AI and machine learning to determine an agency’s optimal path for securely migrating data to the cloud quickly and affordably.

Enquizit assisted the General Services Administration with obtaining the AWS tools it needed to improve the security and user experience of Login.gov as it launched the shared authentication platform, now serving multiple agencies, in 2017. The company also helped the Small Business Administration streamline its certification process for small businesses in the AWS cloud beginning in 2016.

Both GSA’s 8(a) STARS III and IT Schedule 70 contracts were awarded to Enquizit.

“Enquizit has grown rapidly in the last few years due to a series of government contract wins,” said TC Ratnapuri, founder and chairman of the company, in a statement. “We were faced with the challenge of building an internal mechanism to scale delivery and maintain our culture of excellence, or to team with another organization who already has this mechanism in place.”

The decision to join CDW was made after a thorough analysis, Ratnapuri added.

