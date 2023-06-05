How Federal Agencies’ Hybrid Ecosystems Have Transformed Fieldwork

Successfully Scaling for a Hybrid System

Agencies may not have to proactively add many physical components to adopt a hybrid system; essentially, Parashar says, users need a basic access point, such as a laptop with network connectivity, to enter a portal that leads to data.

For instance, the Census Bureau implemented a hybrid cloud environment involving multiple vendors in preparation for the 2020 census, according to Barbara LoPresti, chief of the Decennial Information Technology Division. Information collected in the 2010 count was kept on-premises.

The agency’s data center was used during the 2020 count for items such as virtual desktop infrastructure and some processing, payroll and personnel systems. The cloud services environment proved helpful, LoPresti says, as the agency’s work related to data production escalated in the most recent census effort.

For the first time, the bureau’s 300,000 field enumerators collected information door to door using Apple iPhones, transmitting it to operational control systems hosted by Amazon Web Services via AT&T (or, if needed in remote areas, through a local connectivity provider). The iPhones were returned to provider CDW•G when the census was complete.

“We did not have to make a large capital outlay for computer equipment, servers and storage,” LoPresti says. “We could just expand our resources automatically by scaling in the cloud to handle those massive volumes, so it was a good fit for us. We moved from a large capital investment to more of an operating model.”

Based on the results and benefits — such as the flexibility the hybrid approach afforded the agency when it paused the count because of the COVID-19 pandemic — the Census Bureau’s goal for the 2030 census is to put as much data as possible in the cloud, says LoPresti.

READ MORE: How federal agencies can leverage the cloud for application modernization.

“In 2020, we used AWS GovCloud for our data collection applications,” she says. “The internet self-response application was running to collect data. That was very successful; we did not experience any downtime whatsoever with that application. If we had set up our own independent on-premises data center for that purpose, it would have been a lot more money and a lot more involved.”

Agencies may also achieve cost savings by negotiating an end-user discount with commercial cloud providers.

NIH’s All of Us research program, for instance, is an attempt to build an extensive database of individually contributed health information for researchers to use in studies.

To tap into patient and other associated data sets and computational items, an academic research institution or medical teaching hospital would only need to enroll in STRIDES, Weber says.

Agencies can also build parameters into cloud-based access to make findings available responsibly to a wider range of end users, potentially including citizen scientists or All of Us participants who want to explore patient data from the study, Weber says.

“That’s brokered through the research portal in that program — to be able to say, ‘Here are the rules in which individual users or research institutions can get access to this data, and here are some tools they can use to compute it,’” he says.

“Many research programs will stand up a central data resource. It may be open public-research data or controlled-access data from a participant who, at the time of the study, said, ‘My data can be used in this way, but not that way.’ We need to maintain that integrity.”