Fact or Fallacy: 7 Tips for Cloud Migration

Fallacy: Cloud Is Fundamentally Insecure

Many organizations view security as a leading challenge to cloud adoption. In reality, cloud service providers — including Microsoft, Amazon and Google — invest more in cloud security than most agencies. In fact, migrating to the cloud can improve security. Agencies can start small by moving a few workloads to the cloud and evaluating the results. Third-party assurance reports can also give agencies a glimpse into how cloud providers handle their data. Agencies can also choose a hybrid approach, where some data is stored in the public cloud while more sensitive data remains in private data centers.

Once agencies become comfortable moving their workloads to the cloud securely, they can transition fully from a hybrid cloud model to the public cloud. To avoid breaches, agencies must recognize that public cloud providers are not responsible for all aspects of cloud security. Agencies must manage security controls for their apps and user accounts.

Fact: Cloud Isn’t a One-Size-Fits-All Solution

A single, comprehensive cloud model doesn’t exist. Every cloud implementation looks different for every organization because every organization has different needs. Agencies can choose from a range of models, such as Software as a Service for cloud-hosted applications; Infrastructure as a Service for cloud-based data storage, servers, and networking; or Platform as a Service for integrated cloud-based infrastructure, among others. Several factors can influence which cloud model an agency chooses, including the agency’s size, existing legacy systems, budgetary restraints and whether it wants to migrate its data gradually or all at once. Ultimately, the model an agency decides to implement should be well suited for specific apps or use cases.