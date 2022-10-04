Find Out Who and What Is Accessing Your Digital Assets

Ready or not, zero trust is coming to your agency soon. The Office of Management and Budget’s Memorandum M-22-09, “Moving the U.S. Government Toward Zero Trust Cybersecurity Principles,” indicates that all federal agencies must “achieve specific zero trust security goals by the end of Fiscal Year 2024.”

There are two foundational parts of zero trust. The first is knowing what data and other digital assets you have and where they are. The other is knowing who and what (e.g., cloud-based services) can access each of those assets.

Cybersecurity practitioners are already painfully aware of how challenging these are to achieve. That’s especially true as perimeters morph or vanish and resources are increasingly distributed and decentralized.

To meet OMB’s zero-trust deadlines, federal agencies must prepare as soon as possible to maintain control and visibility over who and what is accessing their digital assets at all times.

That who and what includes human users as well as service accounts and other nonhuman users, plus the computing devices themselves. Here are the most important steps you should take now to get started.

Take Inventory of All Digital Assets

First, know what your digital assets are, who and what should access them, and how that access should occur.

For zero trust, the pertinent types of digital assets include systems, services and data. Asset management technologies can compile and maintain inventories of these, including cloud-based services and other externally hosted systems, services and data.

However, data inventories are often limited to structured data, such as databases; inventorying ad hoc data is a challenge at best. Focus on identifying what sensitive data your agency has instead of trying to track it all. For that sensitive data, determine where it is permitted to be at rest, in transit and in use.

Once you’ve identified the digital assets of interest and their permitted locations, you can determine who or what should be able to access each of those assets.

Ideally, your agency will use centralized account management and role-based access control, along with attribute-based access control, to grant access based on defined roles and relevant attributes. These can include endpoint device health, device location, and time of day and day of the week.

Whenever possible, base privileges on roles, and minimize additional access or privileges to individual accounts.

