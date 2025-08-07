What Is Agentic AI?

The evolution of artificial intelligence has entered a new phase that goes beyond generating content to executing tasks on behalf of users.

Dubbed agentic AI, this emerging capability builds on the foundation laid by generative AI, which enables systems to create new content based on learned data.

Agentic AI introduces something more complex: autonomy, reasoning and action. The technology perceives its environment, thinks through problems, plans solutions and takes goal-oriented actions.

These agents can collaborate with software tools, engage with other AI systems, and either complete tasks directly or alert human users to take informed steps.

