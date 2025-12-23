What the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Can Teach Agencies About Working Smarter

Agile Methods at Work in Agencies

A powerful example of the potential of agile methods in agencies can be seen in a case study of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, where an organizational transformation led to significant improvements in workflow.

According to Jamie Holcombe — USPTO CIO from 2019-2025 — before embracing agility, USPTO faced many of the same issues that often plague large bureaucratic organizations, including tightly coupled teams and outdated processes. The patent and trademark application and review processes were slow and cumbersome, leaving stakeholders frustrated. In a world that increasingly demands speed and innovation, USPTO recognized that it needed to change — fast.

Under Holcombe’s leadership, USPTO adopted agile behaviors and approaches to address its challenges and transform its environment, a significant move for a government agency. Holcombe encouraged teams to shift from project management to product management, creating dedicated product teams and appointing product owners. A key change was moving responsibility from IT managers overseeing projects to product owners making critical business decisions.

One early win from this transformation was the development of a new patent search tool. By adopting a product-based mindset, USPTO’s teams focused on continuous improvements to this tool, dramatically reducing time to market and increasing its utility for patent examiners and applicants.

