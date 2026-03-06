Air Force Explores CRM Strategy to Improve Digital Services

Rethinking CRM for Federal Missions

Customer relationship management systems are commonly associated with private sector sales and marketing. But Chowdhury said the concept is increasingly relevant for government agencies that must interact with large numbers of external stakeholders.

Those users might include citizens seeking government services, contractors collaborating with agencies or organizations requesting information or permits.

“The external entry point from the U.S. and the world” is becoming a critical part of how agencies operate, Chowdhury said during the session.

Examples of CRM-style interactions could include applying for loans, requesting disaster assistance, registering to conduct business with the government or submitting licensing and permitting applications.

By centralizing those interactions on a platform such as ServiceNow, agencies can provide a consistent digital experience while improving visibility into service requests.

Integrating Disparate Systems Across the Air Force

One of the biggest challenges facing the Air Force is the fragmentation of its existing technology environment.

Chowdhury said the organization is working to bring together multiple ServiceNow instances and legacy systems that currently operate in isolation.

The effort is part of a broader optimization strategy intended to improve data sharing and workflow automation across the Air Force enterprise.

Bringing those systems together, however, requires careful architectural planning.

Security and Access Remain Key Concerns

A major barrier to enabling external services in federal environments is identity management.

Traditionally, many government systems require users to authenticate with a Common Access Card (CAC), which limits access to individuals who possess government-issued credentials.

However, Chowdhury noted that new policy guidance has begun to expand options for external users.

A Department of Defense CIO memo issued in October provides guidance on allowing non-CAC users to access certain systems through multifactor authentication.

That approach could significantly reduce architectural complexity for agencies attempting to provide digital services to outside users.

“There’s still an authorizing official in that department who has to accept that risk,” Chowdhury said.

Translating Technology for Nontechnical Users

Another challenge in implementing CRM systems within government agencies is the language used to describe IT services.

Chowdhury noted that terminology common in IT service management platforms — such as “incident” or “change request” — often does not resonate with employees in other departments.

Modern CRM interfaces address that gap by focusing on user-friendly portals and intuitive workflows.

“These kinds of portals are the modern interface that people expect to work with in their daily lives,” Chowdhury said.

AI Is Transforming Digital Service Delivery

The evolution of artificial intelligence is reshaping how government users interact with digital systems.

Rather than navigating complex menus, users increasingly expect conversational interfaces that can retrieve information automatically.

AI-powered chatbots can search across multiple systems, gather relevant data and present the user with a clear answer or next step.

The result is a more streamlined experience that saves time and allows employees to focus on mission priorities.

Expanding CRM Across Government

Brian Baker, ServiceNow’s federal CRM sales director, said agencies across government are exploring similar strategies.

ServiceNow has developed numerous examples of CRM use cases tailored specifically to public sector organizations.

These include tools for managing Freedom of Information Act requests, inspections, field service operations, licensing and permitting, and other citizen-facing services.

As agencies continue to modernize digital services, CRM platforms could play an increasingly important role in connecting government organizations with the people they serve.

“Seamless customer experience is important,” Chowdhury said, “but at the end of the day, we care about the mission.”