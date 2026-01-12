ServiceNow Makes Onboarding Federal Employees a Breeze

Onboarding new employees is a complicated process at every agency because of the sheer volume of tickets involved.

A legacy ticketing system might generate a ticket for human resources, a second for the employee to obtain equipment, such as a laptop or desktop, and another to set up the employee’s account — not to mention other tickets if a citizen verification or security clearance is required.

Thus, it should come as no surprise that agencies looking to modernize their IT might turn to CDW Government to set up a workflow tool that streamlines onboarding. Our company has ramped up work with one federal scientific lab that has increased its ServiceNow licensing to nearly $5 million as it adds more professional services features.

