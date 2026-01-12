ServiceNow Makes Onboarding Federal Employees a Breeze

Onboarding new employees is a complicated process at every agency because of the sheer volume of tickets involved.
A legacy ticketing system might generate a ticket for human resources, a second for the employee to obtain equipment, such as a laptop or desktop, and another to set up the employee’s account — not to mention other tickets if a citizen verification or security clearance is required.
Thus, it should come as no surprise that agencies looking to modernize their IT might turn to CDW Government to set up a workflow tool that streamlines onboarding. Our company has ramped up work with one federal scientific lab that has increased its ServiceNow licensing to nearly $5 million as it adds more professional services features.
Automating Onboarding Processes for a Federal Scientific Lab
ServiceNow’s workflow solution can be thought of in two parts: software licensing and professional services. While the product can be complex, it receives high marks for user experience when set up correctly, which is where CDW Government comes in.
Initially, our company presented the federal lab with four workflow options and let it conduct its own evaluation before choosing one to pilot — ServiceNow — and later rolling it out to the entire organization. The lab’s legacy ticketing system was fairly basic, managing only a handful of tasks, whereas ServiceNow’s tool automated a variety of manual processes.
CDW Government has now performed ServiceNow implementation work for nearly 11,000 lab employees across five locations. The lab has retained us as a solution provider as it expands its ServiceNow feature set.
Agencies Need a Workflow Tool That Accounts for All Their Personas
With ServiceNow, the lab reduced its software costs, boosted efficiency and improved its employees’ experience, freeing them up for more complicated work.
The tool itself allows for a single ticket, so onboarding information need only be input once; additional actions are automatically opened as needed.
Establishing these workflows is like navigating a maze while building one, especially considering the many personas agencies must account for: standard knowledge workers, research assistants, IT workers and employees who need special clearances. Each persona requires a different workflow, but CDW Government has the expertise to build the system workflows for customers.
What’s more, we ensure the final solution complies with government regulations, especially those protecting employees’ personal information.