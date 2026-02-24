Q&A: Palo Alto’s Eric Trexler Urges Identity-First, AI-Secure, Platformized Cyberdefenses

FEDTECH: Identity is getting a lot of attention. What other challenges deserve more focus right now?

TREXLER: I’d actually start with identity again, because you have to get identity right.

The projections we’re seeing, and I think they may actually be conservative, are that for every human identity in an organization, you’ll have 10 or more machine identities by around 2027. Think about artificial intelligence: We’re rolling out agents that make decisions similar to humans’. How do we understand what that agent is and what it’s allowed to do? What are its swim lanes? What can it decide, and what is off-limits?

Before anything else, you have to understand that the agent exists and what its identity is. That’s fundamentally an identity problem. Because of AI and the speed and scale that comes with it, securing AI as we deploy it is absolutely critical.

To do that, you need to understand what systems are in place today and what they do. Then, you can bring to bear the security capabilities agencies already own.

The second big theme is simplicity. I’m not going to throw a specific technology at you first, because the core problem is not technology. It’s complexity.

Having 50, 70 or 100 different, disparate security technologies in an agency’s environment is incredibly challenging. When we broke down that $27.5 billion proposed federal cyber budget, about 81% went to systems integrators and salaries. A big portion of that work is just making security systems talk to other security systems so the agency can get a common operating picture of what’s happening on its networks. Most organizations still struggle with that.

Once you drive toward simplicity, then you can push toward automation and ultimately autonomous operations. You start with basic questions: Who is on the network and what are they doing? That’s identity. Then, you simplify and integrate systems so there are fewer contracts, fewer training classes and fewer disconnected consoles.

From there, you build toward automation, because humans are not fast enough to keep up in the age of AI — either with attackers or with the systems in the environment. We’ve been talking for a decade about not having enough human capital in cybersecurity. Even if we somehow solved the talent shortage, humans still don’t work at the speed of cyber. We must have automation.

The way to get there is through simplified, integrated systems. We call it platformization. You might think of it as consolidation — bringing together systems that, out of the factory, already work together and communicate at machine speed.

