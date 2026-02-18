Why Printers Are Still Mission-Critical for Federal Agencies

During his time in government, Jose Arrieta rarely read complex documents on a computer screen.

“I would always ask for reports in print and try to review them in print, because they’re big documents,” says Arrieta, who served as CIO and chief data officer at the Department of Health and Human Services between 2019 and 2020. “You have to go back and forth within the document, and it’s tough to do that on a computer screen. It’s much easier to digest something when you can hold it in your hands, read through it and highlight it. I also feel like it’s easier to remember something when you print it.”

Arrieta also held IT positions at the General Services Administration, the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security. At each post, he says, he routinely printed out Government Accountability Office reports, documents issued by Office of the Inspector General, acquisition plans and most documents related to the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act.

His experiences reflect a perhaps surprising reality: Even after many years of industry observers predicting the rise of the paperless office — and even after the rise of remote work — print is here to stay at federal government agencies.

