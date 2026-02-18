Why Printers Are Still Mission-Critical for Federal Agencies

The Department of Justice and the Department of Veterans Affairs, for example, have engaged Xerox through General Services Administration procurement vehicles to deploy printers and document services with large-scale contracts.
Additional vendors such as Brother offer printers that are custom-built for the unique requirements of the federal government, which comply with the Trade Agreements Act and are equipped with advanced security features to safeguard sensitive information. The Defense Logistics Agency’s Document Services division alone produces 40,000 or more jobs each year, adding up to millions of pages, with print jobs including banners, training manuals, certificates, targets and maps. In 2022, Xerox inked a $194 million contract to supply DLA with A3 and A4 multifunction devices.
“We’ve been talking about the paperless office for 50 or 60 years,” says Keith Kmetz, program vice president for the Imaging, Printing & Documents Services program at IDC. “It’s not happening. On an annual basis, hundreds of billions of pages are printed annually in the U.S. alone. That’s not an infrastructure that is disappearing. It’s maturing.”