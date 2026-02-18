Close

Feb 18 2026
Hardware

Why Printers Are Still Mission-Critical for Federal Agencies

Government organizations still rely on printers as secure, networked endpoints that drive workflows, protect sensitive data and support hybrid work.
by

Calvin Hennick is a freelance journalist who specializes in business and technology writing. He is a contributor to the CDW family of technology magazines.

During his time in government, Jose Arrieta rarely read complex documents on a computer screen.

“I would always ask for reports in print and try to review them in print, because they’re big documents,” says Arrieta, who served as CIO and chief data officer at the Department of Health and Human Services between 2019 and 2020. “You have to go back and forth within the document, and it’s tough to do that on a computer screen. It’s much easier to digest something when you can hold it in your hands, read through it and highlight it. I also feel like it’s easier to remember something when you print it.”

Arrieta also held IT positions at the General Services Administration, the Department of the Treasury and the Department of Homeland Security. At each post, he says, he routinely printed out Government Accountability Office reports, documents issued by Office of the Inspector General, acquisition plans and most documents related to the Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act.

His experiences reflect a perhaps surprising reality: Even after many years of industry observers predicting the rise of the paperless office — and even after the rise of remote work — print is here to stay at federal government agencies.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Veterans Affairs, for example, have engaged Xerox through General Services Administration procurement vehicles to deploy printers and document services with large-scale contracts.

Additional vendors such as Brother offer printers that are custom-built for the unique requirements of the federal government, which comply with the Trade Agreements Act and are equipped with advanced security features to safeguard sensitive information. The Defense Logistics Agency’s Document Services division alone produces 40,000 or more jobs each year, adding up to millions of pages, with print jobs including banners, training manuals, certificates, targets and maps. In 2022, Xerox inked a $194 million contract to supply DLA with A3 and A4 multifunction devices.

“We’ve been talking about the paperless office for 50 or 60 years,” says Keith Kmetz, program vice president for the Imaging, Printing & Documents Services program at IDC. “It’s not happening. On an annual basis, hundreds of billions of pages are printed annually in the U.S. alone. That’s not an infrastructure that is disappearing. It’s maturing.”

Jose Arrieta

 

Taking Notice of Print Material

While it is faster and far less expensive to share information digitally, Kmetz notes, people tend to pay more attention to printed materials.

“Printed information is typically something that is of value,” he says. “That piece of paper that sits in the printer or the fax machine, it bugs me and calls me to action. I get tons of emails every day, and they’re easier to ignore, so print helps get the response or action that you’re looking for.”

Kmetz notes that many workers continue to print out emails and spreadsheets for reasons including signature requirements, travel and external communication. 

Valerie Alde-Hayman, a senior analyst for OpenBrand, says print has become a workflow solution that helps “bridge the gap between physical and digital workflows.” While page counts have declined over the past couple of decades, she says, that has incentivized vendors to help organizations drive efficiencies in document management workflows.

53%

The percentage of users in a 2025 IDC survey who say they print emails

Source: idc.com, “IDC Document Process Survey: What, How and Why They Print,” May 2025

For instance, Alde-Hayman says, agencies might use multifunction printers to scan paper documents such as invoices, digitize them with optical character recognition and bring the information into their business applications.

“What agencies want to do is look for document workflows that can be automated,” she says. “Manufacturers and their channel partners have worked hard to drive awareness of workflow automations, and the narrative around print is now less about speeds and feeds and more about alleviating customers’ pain points.”

Optimizing Print Environments

Agencies must strike a balance that recognizes both the continued importance of print and the need to manage costs and sprawl, Kmetz says. Recently, he spoke with leaders at a large agency where each employee had a desktop printer.

“That’s a very expensive way to operate,” Kmetz says. “The cost per page for those small devices is more expensive than if you had a centralized device that several people could use. But if the infrastructure is not broken — or not perceived to be broken — a lot of organizations aren’t going to act.”

Agencies must also be mindful of security as they optimize their print environments, Kmetz says.

“Print is an endpoint on the network. If a hacker or malicious actor wants to do something, a printer is a way to get into the network and then go from there. Even the physical information — anything left in an output tray — can be a vulnerability. You have to have security measures in place.”

While offices aren’t eliminating print, Alde-Hayman says, many organizations are being more mindful of cost than in years past.

“Government is a cost-conscious vertical,” she says. “Organizations are increasingly finding that an A3 no longer suits their needs or budget. The market is moving toward A4 devices that are a better fit within their environments.”

Critical Nodes on the Network

For federal IT leaders, Arrieta says, the key is to view printers not as legacy infrastructure they need to support but as business-critical systems they need to modernize.

“There needs to be a new approach to printer-based services,” Arrieta says. “Even in a digital-first government, printing remains a vital layer of security, serving as a trusted air-gapped checkpoint where humans can verify and preserve sensitive data before it enters or leaves AI-driven systems. Properly modernized, print infrastructure reinforces zero trust principles by ensuring accountability, continuity, and control over classified and high value information.”

Leaders must start seeing printers as intelligent, business-critical nodes in an artificial intelligence ecosystem.

“Print is now a verification layer that supports trust, continuity and cost efficiency,” Arrieta says. “If you are a CIO in a federal agency, modernizing print services can reduce risk, enable your workforce and strengthen your security posture in this new environment.”

Why Are Users Printing?

Signature and company requirements are the top reasons users print out documents, according to a 2025 IDC survey.

What are the top reasons you print?

  • Document requires a signature, 46%
  • Company requirement to print certain documents, 44%
  • The document is used to communicate externally, 32%
  • I like to have a hard copy to take home or to travel, 28%
  • To archive information, 26%
  • Print is more convenient than viewing/sharing electronically, 25%
  • Working more from home, 20%
  • Printing from websites/portals, 19%
  • Laptop or desktop computer monitor is too small to see easily, 19%
