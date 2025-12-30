Securing Mobile Devices for Remote Work

Securing mobile devices is critical to enabling government employees to work anywhere remotely. Understanding use cases and remote work challenges is key in establishing technical requirements.

CDW Government works with agencies to gather data on the average workday and select the appropriate devices — whether that means iOS, Android smartphones or tablets, or Windows laptops — while ensuring application software platforms have a mobile front end. We currently provision devices in accordance with agency requirements so that they are fully configured and ready to use immediately upon arrival. After provisioning, we perform kitting, logistics, and device lifecycle management and ship devices directly to agencies and even directly to end users.

Many federal employees work remotely, often necessitated by their roles in disaster response or national security, and they still need access to government data, networks and applications via their devices. For these reasons, CDW Government’s top priority when working with agencies is enablement — alongside establishing a secure remote ecosystem. These goals involve a constellation of remote tools including mobile device management (MDM), security solutions, trusted networks and end-user awareness.

Click the banner below for a different kind of workflow.