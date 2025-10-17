How CPaaS Platforms Help Government Agencies Deliver Better Citizen Services

Communications Platform as a Service is becoming a go-to innovation for large and small agencies looking to improve the citizen experience.

CPaaS replaces massive call centers and old-fashioned telephone exchanges while adding real-time voice, video, email and messaging into existing government applications and workflows.

The CPaaS market is expected to grow 75% by 2029, according to Gartner, now that it’s helped companies meet customer needs with seamless, personalized interactions across channels. The public sector has also cautiously begun integrating the service into its operations over the past few years.

“CPaaS eliminates the need for legacy, siloed communication systems,” says Tanuj Goyal, director of product management for Cisco. “It helps deliver seamless, personalized experiences with faster deployment cycles compared with traditional, on-premises platforms that require extensive IT resources.”

Click the banner below for a different kind of workflow.