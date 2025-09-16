TribalNet 2025: How Tribal IT Leaders Are Preparing for AI

Data Governance Is the Foundation for AI

Even in the Cherokee Nation’s case, a team of interns from MIT was tasked with understanding and validating the different data involved in the deployment.

“They had to get to know that data to a point that they can correct the attorney general’s office when they’re in a meeting with them,” Starr said. “Because when you have a legal agent, when it returns results, you want to be able to see the references.”

Like humans, AI can make mistakes, but the risks are amplified with AI.

“AI has the capability to actually remember,” Mark Badal, Chumash Enterprises’ Executive Director of IT and InfoSec, said in a separate session. “Imagine remembering a bias and then multiplying it on different instances a thousand times.”

More fundamental to data governance is data sovereignty, which involves tribes maintaining control over data concerning their communities, and in some cases reclaiming ownership of that data.

“Knowing the value of your data, knowing who can make decisions around this data, is not just a foundation but will serve as a guardrail for trustworthy and ethical use of AI in organizations,” Badal said. While a challenging undertaking, this is required for implementing data governance and security that will protect data sovereignty and enhance output accuracy, according to Badal.

DIVE DEEPER: Artificial intelligence and data sovereignty take center stage for tribes.

AI Initiatives Require Organizational, Cultural Buy-In

The Cherokee Nation’s success in adopting AI stemmed from organizationwide engagement rather than top-down mandates.

For example, they hold annual technology summits, created “Cherokee Futurists” groups for tech-savvy employees and launched AI governance committees composed of departmental leaders rather than AI experts.

Involvement from the highest levels of tribal leadership is still necessary, said Starr, but that’s something that can start through an AI steering committee involving the lines of business.

“Our chief talks about AI a lot, and that’s not by accident,” Starr said. “I went to his office over a year ago, and I’ve been watching state governments issue executive orders on AI.” In response, Chuck Hoskin Jr., principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, issued an executive order pertaining to the tribe’s use of AI.