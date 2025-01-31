Close

Jan 31 2025
Artificial Intelligence

Copilot+ PCs: Secure, Compliant AI for Agencies

Microsoft’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot is transforming the Windows experience while adhering to federal security, accessibility and sustainability standards.
Rob McGilvrey
by

Rob McGilvrey is Americas Specialist for Windows Commercial at Microsoft.

Copilot, Microsoft’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot on next-generation, AI-optimized Windows 11 PCs, feeds agencies’ need for the emerging technology.

A compliant AI PC solution, Copilot+ PCs support federal standards through certifications and secure cloud services.

Agencies want to leverage AI responsibly to improve productivity while meeting stringent security and operational requirements, and Copilot+ PCs check those boxes.

DISCOVER: Microsoft Copilot+ PC and CDW can help revolutionize your workplace.

Photo Courtesy of Microsoft

