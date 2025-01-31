Jan 31 2025Artificial Intelligence
Copilot+ PCs: Secure, Compliant AI for Agencies
Microsoft’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot is transforming the Windows experience while adhering to federal security, accessibility and sustainability standards.
Copilot, Microsoft’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot on next-generation, AI-optimized Windows 11 PCs, feeds agencies’ need for the emerging technology.
A compliant AI PC solution, Copilot+ PCs support federal standards through certifications and secure cloud services.
Agencies want to leverage AI responsibly to improve productivity while meeting stringent security and operational requirements, and Copilot+ PCs check those boxes.
DISCOVER: Microsoft Copilot+ PC and CDW can help revolutionize your workplace.
Log in or subscribe to keep reading — you'll also gain access to our full premium content library
Photo Courtesy of Microsoft