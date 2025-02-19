Review: The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Was Born for Artificial Intelligence

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can stomach artificial intelligence models working at peak efficiency, which requires powerful processors capable of performing trillions of operations per second.
Effective AI needs at least 11 TOPS, and the laptop I tested performed at an impressive 45 TOPS, four times better than most, with its Hexagon neural processing unit.
More TOPS means faster returns on queries and, with the right models, “smarter” AI — due to more frequent opportunities to analyze large language models.
This laptop, paired with generative AI, is an incredibly powerful tool that can completely transform how work gets done by quickly combing through LLMs and datasets to uncover insights humans would take much longer to conclude.
This Laptop Is Fast, Thanks to Its Processor and Architecture
The entire laptop is optimized for AI, starting with the Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 cores. This is combined with 32 gigabytes of ultrafast LPDDR5X SDRAM and a 1-terabyte NVMe solid-state drive that operates at near-memory speeds. Even components that don’t directly contribute to AI performance are designed to draw little power and stay out of the way, like the Qualcomm Adreno graphics processing unit does here.
But effective AI is not the only thing the ThinkPad T14s does well. Lenovo worked directly with the makers of 175 of the top business and productivity applications to ensure they could natively leverage the powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor and the Windows ARM architecture.
The ThinkPad’s performance is impressive when using those apps, even compared with a fast but unoptimized desktop. And everything is displayed on a brilliant WUXGA IPS monitor with native resolution of 1920x1200 that still somehow manages to barely sip at the available battery life.
Rugged Enough to Survive Unpredictable Environments
The ThinkPad T14s stands up to many of the hazards found in the U.S. military’s rugged testing suite. That certification will ensure the notebook’s survival in unpredictable environments.
In sum, Lenovo’s latest model is a powerful notebook that can efficiently perform almost any business task while fully supporting the rise of innovative AI initiatives in the government workplace.
SPECIFICATIONS
DEVICE TYPE: Notebook computer optimized for artificial intelligence
PROCESSOR: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 Processor (3.40GHz)
SCREEN: 14-inch WUXGA IPS LED
RAM: 32GB LPDDR
STORAGE: 1TB PCIe Gen4 TLC Opal solid-state drive
WEIGHT: 2.73 pounds