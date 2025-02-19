Close

See How Your Peers Are Moving Forward in the Cloud

New research from CDW can help you build on your success and take the next step.

Click Here to Read the Report
Feb 19 2025
Hardware

Review: The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Was Born for Artificial Intelligence

The laptop performs at 45 TOPS, four times better than most of its competitors.
by

John Breeden II is an award-winning reviewer and public speaker with 20 years of experience covering technology.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can stomach artificial intelligence models working at peak efficiency, which requires powerful processors capable of performing trillions of operations per second.

Effective AI needs at least 11 TOPS, and the laptop I tested performed at an impressive 45 TOPS, four times better than most, with its Hexagon neural processing unit.

More TOPS means faster returns on queries and, with the right models, “smarter” AI — due to more frequent opportunities to analyze large language models.

This laptop, paired with generative AI, is an incredibly powerful tool that can completely transform how work gets done by quickly combing through LLMs and datasets to uncover insights humans would take much longer to conclude.

Click the banner below to start modernizing digital government with emerging technologies.

FTQ424-DigitalGovt-animated-click-desktop FTQ424-DigitalGovt-animated-click-mobile

 

This Laptop Is Fast, Thanks to Its Processor and Architecture 

The entire laptop is optimized for AI, starting with the Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 cores. This is combined with 32 gigabytes of ultrafast LPDDR5X SDRAM and a 1-terabyte NVMe solid-state drive that operates at near-memory speeds. Even components that don’t directly contribute to AI performance are designed to draw little power and stay out of the way, like the Qualcomm Adreno graphics processing unit does here.

But effective AI is not the only thing the ThinkPad T14s does well. Lenovo worked directly with the makers of 175 of the top business and productivity applications to ensure they could natively leverage the powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor and the Windows ARM architecture. 

The ThinkPad’s performance is impressive when using those apps, even compared with a fast but unoptimized desktop. And everything is displayed on a brilliant WUXGA IPS monitor with native resolution of 1920x1200 that still somehow manages to barely sip at the available battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 features

 

Rugged Enough to Survive Unpredictable Environments

The ThinkPad T14s stands up to many of the hazards found in the U.S. military’s rugged testing suite. That certification will ensure the notebook’s survival in unpredictable environments.

In sum, Lenovo’s latest model is a powerful notebook that can efficiently perform almost any business task while fully supporting the rise of innovative AI initiatives in the government workplace.

SPECIFICATIONS

DEVICE TYPE: Notebook computer optimized for artificial intelligence
PROCESSOR: Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 Processor (3.40GHz)
SCREEN: 14-inch WUXGA IPS LED
RAM: 32GB LPDDR
STORAGE: 1TB PCIe Gen4 TLC Opal solid-state drive
WEIGHT: 2.73 pounds

A More Secure Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is designed with heavily regulated environments such as the federal government in mind. Sure, it supports powerful artificial intelligence integrations, but only for valid users.

That protection begins right at the power button, which features a fingerprint reader to prevent unauthorized users from attempting to access any sensitive data. This is backed up by real-time memory and hardware encryption to safeguard everything stored anywhere on the laptop.

There is also an infrared camera that, when coupled with the standard cam, can be integrated with a face recognition feature such as Windows Hello. The infrared camera also detects when the user has left the area and immediately locks everything down. That prevents anyone from coming over and using the laptop if an authorized user steps away without first manually locking the system.

Finally, the integrated ThinkShield security suite from Lenovo protects from advanced attacks, such as hardware manipulation or basic input/output system hacking.

The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is designed to be part of a fleet of systems owned, operated and protected by an agency IT department. For example, it features zero-touch installations and can be fully managed remotely. Devices can even be remotely detected, tracked and wiped should they become lost or stolen, even if they are no longer located in the workplace.

More On

Related Articles