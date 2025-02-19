Review: The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 Was Born for Artificial Intelligence

The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 can stomach artificial intelligence models working at peak efficiency, which requires powerful processors capable of performing trillions of operations per second.

Effective AI needs at least 11 TOPS, and the laptop I tested performed at an impressive 45 TOPS, four times better than most, with its Hexagon neural processing unit.

More TOPS means faster returns on queries and, with the right models, “smarter” AI — due to more frequent opportunities to analyze large language models.

This laptop, paired with generative AI, is an incredibly powerful tool that can completely transform how work gets done by quickly combing through LLMs and datasets to uncover insights humans would take much longer to conclude.

Click the banner below to start modernizing digital government with emerging technologies.