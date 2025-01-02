FDA Takes a Big Step Forward with the Electronic Submission Gateway

Reducing Technical Debt by Consolidating Legacy Systems

As part of the agency’s IT strategy, ESG NextGen also tackles the issue of legacy system replacement. The older submission gateways were not equipped to handle the increasing complexity and size of modern submissions. By consolidating these outdated systems, ESG NextGen significantly reduces the technical debt that has accumulated over time and propels the agency forward in how it manages a science and data-driven environment.

The consolidation results in better performance and simplifies future maintenance and upgrades, ensuring that ESG NextGen can adapt to evolving needs without the cost of managing outdated infrastructure. By retiring legacy systems, ESG NextGen is creating a more agile, scalable and future-ready submission platform while retiring expensive maintenance projects.

The modernization of the submission process has made it easier and more secure, which can be key when up-to-the-minute information is required to determine a public health risk. In the past, users needed multiple credentials to access different submission gateways, leading to inefficiencies and potential security risks. ESG NextGen introduces a secure, unified ID access management system that provides users with a single set of credentials for all submission-related activities.

Secure Identity Management Ensures Seamless Access

Security is strengthened by reducing the attack surface, but this also makes the submission process far more user-friendly. By consolidating access control under one system, ESG NextGen ensures that users have seamless, secure access to the tools and resources they need, while adhering to stringent federal security standards.

The FDA is excited about what ESG NextGen represents for digital submissions to the regulatory agency. Through collaborative partnerships, increased capacity, a unified platform, legacy system replacement, secure identity management and a user-centric approach, ESG NextGen is improving the FDA’s submission management process and encouraging the use of smarter data solutions.