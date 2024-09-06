Agencies Need Metrics and Feedback to Personalize CX

Agencies need to increase their use of metrics and feedback to improve customer experience as they begin to develop and implement CX strategies.

The Food and Drug Administration gave the public and industry through July to comment on its Customer Experience Strategy for boosting satisfaction with its IT solutions by upping their accessibility, streamlining processes, easing adoption, and emphasizing engagement and feedback. The IRS uses negative feedback in particular to identify pain points and determine what is causing the problem.

Citizens, and the federal employees who serve them, expect personalized, seamless experiences interacting with agencies’ contact centers. In fact, most customers expect organizations to have knowledge of their personal information during service interactions, according to a 2022 Gartner press release.

Federal employees are also end users, and they are looking for a coherent, connected journey so they can better assist the people who reach out for their help. A sound CX strategy can mitigate staff burnout and provide efficiencies to relieve employees of repetitive tasks so they can focus on high-level problem-solving.

As data analytics and solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) improve, agencies will be better equipped to act on user feedback to provide a more personalized, smoother experience so that citizens and staff members have better interactions.

