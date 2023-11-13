Digital Workspace
EPA Has Hybrid Work Down to an Environmental Science
The Environmental Protection Agency continues to ramp up in-office work while simultaneously standing up multiple digitization centers, transitioning to a cloud-based telephony system and training employees on being inclusive of remote workers. The end result is a well-oiled hybrid work machine capable of quickly pushing out software updates and provisioning and deprovisioning devices on- and off-site.
Participants
Vaughn Noga, CIO, Environmental Protection Agency
Debbi Hart, Deputy Director, Office of Human Resource Strategies, Environmental Protection Agency
Christina Motilall, Public Affairs Specialist, Environmental Protection Agency
Video Highlights
- Environmental Protection Agency leadership is expected to work in-office at least four days per two-week pay period and other employees two days during that same timeframe.
- EPA transitioned to Windows 11 to stay ahead of the upgrade curve, and its conference rooms are equipped with the latest Microsoft technologies because they work well with Teams.
- The agency is finishing up a move to a fully mobile telephony system that will allow employees to ring into their computers from home.