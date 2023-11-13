EPA Has Hybrid Work Down to an Environmental Science

The Environmental Protection Agency continues to ramp up in-office work while simultaneously standing up multiple digitization centers, transitioning to a cloud-based telephony system and training employees on being inclusive of remote workers. The end result is a well-oiled hybrid work machine capable of quickly pushing out software updates and provisioning and deprovisioning devices on- and off-site.

