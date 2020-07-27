ReImagine Nation ELC 2020: Lessons Learned from the Shift to Remote Work

The coronavirus pandemic pushed many federal agencies to embrace telework at a much larger scale than they previously had. They had to rapidly ramp up cloud and networking resources and get users comfortable with working remotely. IT leaders say that the transition was surprisingly smooth and that remote work will likely continue at a large scale going into 2021. We spoke virtually with federal IT leaders during the ACT-IAC ReImagine Nation ELC 2020 conference about the lessons they have learned about remote work and the path ahead.

