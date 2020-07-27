Home MENU
ReImagine Nation ELC 2020

The American Council for Technology and Industry Advisory Council, or ACT-IAC, hosts an annual conference to bring together federal IT leaders and industry officials to discuss government technology trends. Scroll down for exclusive articles and videos from each of the conferences.

ReImagine Nation ELC 2020

Our ELC coverage doesn’t just mean conference coverage. Become an Insider for access to exclusive Q&A’s and articles with federal IT leaders. You’ll also gain access to a personalized dashboard that makes it easy to stay up to date on the latest in federal government IT.

