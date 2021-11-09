Imagine Nation ELC 2021: Biden’s Executive Order on Cybersecurity Creates a Map to a Safer Future

Six months after President Joe Biden issued an executive order designed to improve U.S. cybersecurity, the administration is working with federal agencies to ensure that they’re able to fulfill the guidelines outlined in the document.

“We built these policies as a roadmap, a maturation formula to show that agencies can grow into this,” said Steven McAndrews, director of federal cybersecurity in the Office of Management and Budget, speaking at Imagine Nation ELC 2021. “We’re looking forward to coming up with logistical timelines and metrics to assess success properly.”

Treating the EO as a directive rather than a strict requirement also provides agencies with “time for funding to align with their needs,” he added.

The fact that OMB is not requiring specific achievements in specific ways by specific deadlines makes the massive job somewhat simpler for agencies, said Steven Hernandez, CISO for the Department of Education and director of the agency’s information assurance services.

“It lets us focus on the big concepts that we need to secure the agency,” Hernandez said. “The EO is somewhat terrifying, because it’s a lot of work, but it’s refreshing to see how [executive agencies] are coming together to support us.”

