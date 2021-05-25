TMF Will Prioritize Agencies’ Cybersecurity, Modernization of High-Priority Systems

One of the core elements of the 2017 Modernizing Government Technology Act was the creation of the Technology Modernization Fund, a central fund agencies could tap to fund IT modernization projects. Now, the TMF is transitioning into version 2.0.

Earlier this month, the Office of Management and Budget, alongside the General Services Administration, which oversees the fund, announced significant changes to its priorities and how it operates.

GSA said that the TMF, which received a $1 billion appropriation as part of the American Rescue Plan Act — by far its largest annual allocation since the fund’s creation — would focus on “urgent IT modernization needs, bolster cybersecurity defenses, foster cross-agency collaboration, improve the delivery of government services for all Americans, and support services that can be scaled for impact across government.”

Additionally, OMB and GSA said in a statement they would consider funding projects that do not expect to yield enough savings to fully repay the amount they draw from the fund. Previously, all approved projects needed to yield enough savings to fully reimburse the fund, but OMB said that the Technology Modernization Board, which selects projects, has been aware that fully repayment “has been a barrier to the submission of a diverse set of project proposals.”

“The repayment flexibility model was designed to make it easier for agencies to access the $1 billion appropriated to the TMF to meet the urgent cybersecurity and IT modernization demands that we need,” Federal CIO Clare Martorana tells Federal News Network. “Now, agencies can apply for projects that previously were out of their reach.”

Initial project proposals are going to be reviewed on a rolling basis, but projects that agencies submit by June 2 will receive expedited consideration, according to OMB.