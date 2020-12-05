5 Federal IT Trends to Watch in 2021

Schulman also notes that the Biden transition team has created an agency review team for the U.S. Digital Service, an important indicator that “that the Biden administration will at least be interested in continuing this capacity.” This is also a time, she says, to “think deeply about what the things are that we can do to really advance and innovate beyond USDS, and whether there are ways that we can better serve.”

2. Remote Work Will Continue and Evolve

Federal IT leaders have indicated that they expect remote work setups that were expanded this past spring to be extended into 2021 as the pandemic continues to unfold.

That will likely require additional technology investments as agency IT teams look to maintain and potentially augment the capabilities available to users.

“Work from home has proven to be successful for many types of jobs,” says Shawn McCarthy, IDC’s research director for government infrastructure and systems optimization strategies. “It’s likely to continue. I don’t expect the look and feel of teleconferencing to change much, but there will be a need at many agencies to either get the tech they need from the cloud (Zoom, Teams, etc.) or to build out their virtualized infrastructure if they want to do everything in-house.” Most agencies will choose cloud solutions, he says.

Other investments will also be required, says McClure. Remote work environments “will require attention to rapid data access to improve management of online service delivery; strong cybersecurity that embraces elements associated with zero trust, network expansion and the flexibility of cloud-based platforms; and serious attention to distributed, productive talent/workforce agility that creates new skilling and role shifts at scale,” he says.

Collaboration tools such as Microsoft Teams are already a large part of the response to a remote workforce, he says, “but AI chatbots for internal and external help desks should also be on the rise.”

Agencies should also be leveraging robotic process automation “more aggressively to reduce manual processes as much as possible,” McClure adds.

3. Zero-Trust Security Will Become Even More Popular

In August, the National Institute of Standards and Technology issued the final draft of Special Publication ­800-207, on zero-trust architecture. It defines zero trust as “a cybersecurity paradigm focused on resource protection and the premise that trust is never granted implicitly but must be continually evaluated.”

Zero-trust cybersecurity has taken greater hold in the defense realm than in civilian agencies, but they are also considering it as well. Analysts expect zero-trust security to take deeper root in federal IT in 2021.

“With current state-sponsored international hacking efforts, we are clearly headed for zero trust for most connections,” McCarthy says. “But agencies also need better security software and tools. They need better visibility into all types of devices and packet traffic, and they need to be able to see where hackers manage to gain entrance into a network and where they go.”