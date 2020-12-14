CISA Orders Preventative Steps to Avoid Cyberattack

In the wake of serious, monthslong intrusion by possible nation-state hackers into the Treasury and Commerce departments, federal civilian agencies are being told to disconnect a common server software component until government experts can determine that it’s safe.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a rare emergency directive Sunday night, calling on “all federal civilian agencies to review their networks for indicators of compromise and disconnect or power down SolarWinds Orion products immediately.

“Disconnecting affected devices … is the only known mitigation measure currently available,” the agency wrote in its emergency directive.

CISA reports that the affected SolarWinds Orion Platform software versions

are 2019.4 HF 5 through 2020.2.1 HF 1, released between March and June 2020.

SolarWinds issued a security advisory recommending an upgrade to a newer Orion platform; the advisory also provided guidance for agencies and companies who are not able to upgrade immediately.