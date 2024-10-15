Review: HP LaserJet Enterprise M480f Laser Multifunction Printer Drives Productivity

M480f Boasts Advanced Scanning and Copying Features

The HP LaserJet Enterprise M480f is also equipped with a wide range of advanced scanning and copying features, all of which fared well under rigorous testing. For example, I used the flatbed scanner to copy very detailed documents with features such as lightly shaded text boxes and different colors of ink. Printed copies were mostly indistinguishable from the originals.

It was also impressive that the M480f was able to accomplish all of my tests so quickly. It hardly wavered from its maximum speed of 27 pages per minute when printing in either color or black and white and never slowed for large print jobs, thanks to its 1.25 gigabytes of installed RAM.

Selecting the right printer for federal government work is critically important. The HP LaserJet Enterprise M480f Laser Multifunction Printer is both qualified for and ready to serve.

SPECIFICATIONS

MODEL: HP M480f Laser Multifunction Printer

PROCESSOR SPEED: 800 megahertz

PRINTER FUNCTIONS: Print, copy, scan, fax

MAX PRINT SPEED: 27 pages per minute

RAM INSTALLED: 1.25GB

CAPACITY: Up to 55,000 pages per month

INTERFACES: 3 High-Speed USB 2.0 ports; 1 Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000T network