Review: HP LaserJet Enterprise M480f Laser Multifunction Printer Drives Productivity

M480f Supports Card Readers, Sustainability Compliance
The M480f is a high-performance, all-in-one printer designed for small to medium-sized agencies. It offers a compact design that is perfect for both shared office space and home use and is speedy enough that multiple users can print at the same time without any lines forming to wait for documents.
In my testing, the M480f was able to print up to 27 pages per minute in color or black and white, and the first page came out of the printer in less than 10 seconds after the print command was sent.
The M480f has features designed specifically for the federal government, such as support for card readers. It also has energy-saving features that power it down when not in use to help agencies meet sustainability goals without compromising productivity.
Of course, speed without accuracy is not very good for government work. Thankfully, that is not a problem here. I printed over 1,000 pages of color documents and photos, and the last one was just as detailed and accurate as the first.
M480f Boasts Advanced Scanning and Copying Features
The HP LaserJet Enterprise M480f is also equipped with a wide range of advanced scanning and copying features, all of which fared well under rigorous testing. For example, I used the flatbed scanner to copy very detailed documents with features such as lightly shaded text boxes and different colors of ink. Printed copies were mostly indistinguishable from the originals.
It was also impressive that the M480f was able to accomplish all of my tests so quickly. It hardly wavered from its maximum speed of 27 pages per minute when printing in either color or black and white and never slowed for large print jobs, thanks to its 1.25 gigabytes of installed RAM.
Selecting the right printer for federal government work is critically important. The HP LaserJet Enterprise M480f Laser Multifunction Printer is both qualified for and ready to serve.
SPECIFICATIONS
MODEL: HP M480f Laser Multifunction Printer
PROCESSOR SPEED: 800 megahertz
PRINTER FUNCTIONS: Print, copy, scan, fax
MAX PRINT SPEED: 27 pages per minute
RAM INSTALLED: 1.25GB
CAPACITY: Up to 55,000 pages per month
INTERFACES: 3 High-Speed USB 2.0 ports; 1 Gigabit Ethernet 10/100/1000T network