Refresh & Secure: StarTech.com’s Guide to Your Next Laptop Upgrade

A surge in laptop sales expected in 2025 will impact other workstation accessories used in offices and by hybrid workers.

The surge will be fueled in part by the migration to Windows 11 from Windows 10 and Microsoft’s end of support for the latter, says John Mardinly, product performance manager for connectivity technology company StarTech.com.

Agencies began clamoring for new laptops when remote work increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, but inventory was constrained due to supply chain issues, making the devices and IT peripherals difficult to find. Given that the federal IT refresh cycle runs every three to four years, agencies that upgraded later in the pandemic are coming due.

“If you bought in 2021, you’re probably looking to upgrade now,” Mardinly says. “I think, within the next year or two, there's a big expectation in the market that laptop sales are going to go up.”

Other considerations for IT leaders include which IT peripherals need to be upgraded, such as monitors (to support higher resolution and graphics), docking stations, cabling and more.

